adbank (ADB) Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. adbank has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $4,337.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

