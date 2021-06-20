Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post sales of $218.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.65 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $184.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $875.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.75. 149,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

