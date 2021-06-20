adidas (FRA:ADS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €293.50 ($345.29). adidas shares last traded at €291.85 ($343.35), with a volume of 492,957 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €302.06 ($355.37).

The firm's 50-day moving average price is €284.19.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

