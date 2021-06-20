Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down to $43.82

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $42.29. Adient shares last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 16,416 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

