Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.880 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.Adobe also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.000-3.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.50. The company has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

