Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $610.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

