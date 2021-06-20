Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $595.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $570.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

