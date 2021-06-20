ADT (NYSE:ADT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.48.

ADT stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.28. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ADT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,641,000 after buying an additional 619,677 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in ADT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after buying an additional 3,608,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,271,000 after buying an additional 350,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,466 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,465,000 after buying an additional 631,572 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

