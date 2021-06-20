Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.67

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and traded as low as $41.57. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 596,369 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

