Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATD.B. Cfra dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.69.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$44.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$47.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.12.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

