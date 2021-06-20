All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 328 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for approximately 1.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of SO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,549,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,636. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

