All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 61,292,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,505,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

