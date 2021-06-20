All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,538,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $221.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.