All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,945 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,096,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,627,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,556,000 after buying an additional 92,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

DAL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 15,219,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,371,549. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.