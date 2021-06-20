Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $52,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $840,718. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of ARQT opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

