Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.57 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

