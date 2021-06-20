Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $382,000 Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $618.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.53. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

