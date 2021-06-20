Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $1,936,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

