Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 649,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 629,507 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $529.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

