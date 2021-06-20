Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,881 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 35.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $544.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.29. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

