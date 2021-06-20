Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ardelyx worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $673,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

ARDX opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $718.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.