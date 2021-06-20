Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 17,470 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Semtech were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

