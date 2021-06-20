Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.26 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,196 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 20,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -650.86 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

