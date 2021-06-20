Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.44 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193,685 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.91. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.