Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 13,163 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

