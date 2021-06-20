Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 35,219 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,219 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $304.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

