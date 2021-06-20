Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 47,751 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,751 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.53% of Bank of Hawaii worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

