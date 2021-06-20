Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,137 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of BMO opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

