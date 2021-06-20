Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,134 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,325,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $89.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

