Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,138.23

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,138.23 ($14.87) and traded as low as GBX 277.50 ($3.63). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 281.50 ($3.68), with a volume of 1,282,663 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,138.23.

In other news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £494.96 ($646.67).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

