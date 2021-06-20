Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $173.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.75.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.89. 1,522,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,463. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

