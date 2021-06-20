AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

