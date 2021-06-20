Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

