Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report sales of $115.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $116.44 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $88.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $489.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.20 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $577.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.87 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

