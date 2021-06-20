Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Amazon.com worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,308.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.