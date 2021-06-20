American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. 10,722,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,579. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10. American International Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

