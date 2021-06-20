American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

AWK stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

