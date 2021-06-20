America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 190,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMT stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.41. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

