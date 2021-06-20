AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $96.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

