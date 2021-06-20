Analysts Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 841,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,452. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $307,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

