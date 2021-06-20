Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $20.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $83.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

FMAO opened at $21.79 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $243.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.