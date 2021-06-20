Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $307,692.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,634.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,010 shares of company stock worth $12,314,752. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

