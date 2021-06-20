Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $35.92 on Friday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.