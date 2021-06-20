Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $135.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $136.00 million. Switch posted sales of $126.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $554.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $578.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $625.55 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,337,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,576 shares of company stock valued at $26,693,891 over the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. 2,088,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

