Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Announce $7.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce $7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.38. The Boston Beer posted earnings per share of $4.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $24.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.91 to $25.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,589 shares of company stock valued at $35,416,584 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $970.08 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $519.17 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,124.55.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

