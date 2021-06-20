Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.77. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

