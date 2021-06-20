Analysts Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

XAIR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,965. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.