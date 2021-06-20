Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.58). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Merus stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 396,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

