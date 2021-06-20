Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after purchasing an additional 418,999 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 128,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

