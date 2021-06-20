Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $306.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $226.00 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.24.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.